Stephens Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.
USB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.83.
NYSE USB opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
