Stephens Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.83.

NYSE USB opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

