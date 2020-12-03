Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $93.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $84.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.38 and a beta of 1.69. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $86.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

