Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.32.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

