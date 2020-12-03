Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $764,748.36 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TDOC opened at $195.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.01. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.