Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $764,748.36 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE TDOC opened at $195.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.01. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.
Featured Story: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.