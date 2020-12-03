Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $195.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.01. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,124 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

