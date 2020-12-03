The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,250,025.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,445.88.

On Friday, November 6th, C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total transaction of $1,580,055.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total transaction of $8,748,285.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C James Koch sold 600 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total transaction of $557,160.00.

On Friday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.68, for a total transaction of $8,266,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,100.00.

On Friday, September 4th, C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $4,739,055.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total transaction of $1,281,185.70.

NYSE SAM opened at $920.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $974.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.19. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,092.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

