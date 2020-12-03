The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after buying an additional 246,297 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 427,435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,833,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after buying an additional 205,731 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

