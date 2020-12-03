The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of The Western Union worth $51,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 4.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Western Union by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in The Western Union by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

WU opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

