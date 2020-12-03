Thomas Peterffy Sells 15,800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,739,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,872,428.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $757,728.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $797,700.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,497,312.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $740,880.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $717,408.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $703,728.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00.

IBKR stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $5,835,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

