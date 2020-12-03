Thomas Peterffy Sells 8,100 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $435,861.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,739,811 shares in the company, valued at $524,099,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $757,728.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $797,700.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,497,312.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $740,880.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $717,408.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $703,728.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

