Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) EVP Sells $5,025,816.87 in Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $5,025,816.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,259.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.