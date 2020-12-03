Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,592,000 after purchasing an additional 588,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after buying an additional 585,790 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,646,000 after buying an additional 364,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.2% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,551,000 after acquiring an additional 170,069 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

