TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $2,382,157.68 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 56,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $2,382,157.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,344 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $639,691.36.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,590 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $623,755.90.

On Thursday, November 19th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

