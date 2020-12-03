Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.65.

NYSE TT opened at $144.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,429 shares of company stock valued at $41,174,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after buying an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after buying an additional 577,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

