Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $418.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.04 and its 200-day moving average is $364.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $435.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $10,888,700. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

