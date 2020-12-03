UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Sells $483,097.50 in Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UGI stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in UGI by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 208,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in UGI by 87,609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in UGI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

