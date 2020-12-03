United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.73 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

