United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) versus Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Head-To-Head Review

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Bancorp and Carter Bank & Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter Bank & Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carter Bank & Trust has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Carter Bank & Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bank & Trust is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bank & Trust has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Carter Bank & Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 20.29% 10.93% 0.98% Carter Bank & Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Carter Bank & Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and Carter Bank & Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.92 million 2.48 $6.81 million N/A N/A Carter Bank & Trust $169.01 million 1.51 $11.90 million N/A N/A

Carter Bank & Trust has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp.

Summary

Carter Bank & Trust beats United Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; fixed and variable rate mortgage loans; and insurance products. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated drafts for various accounts. As of May 18, 2020, the company operated 99 branches. Carter Bank & Trust was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

