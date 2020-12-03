ValuEngine Downgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Strong Sell

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.68. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

