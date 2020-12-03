ValuEngine Downgrades Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) to Hold

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Maiden has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.69.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.