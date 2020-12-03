ValuEngine Downgrades Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) to Hold

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Maiden has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Maiden worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

