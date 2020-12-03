ValuEngine Downgrades Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Sell

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRTN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Marten Transport by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

