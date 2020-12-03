ValuEngine Downgrades Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Sell

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRTN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.
Marten Transport stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Marten Transport by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
