ValuEngine Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National Bank by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Bank by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

