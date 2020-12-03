ValuEngine Downgrades NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Sell

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $564,318.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,146.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $26,858.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,442 shares of company stock worth $2,978,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 546.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

