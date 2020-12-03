ValuEngine Downgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Hold

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $189.40.
In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,715 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.