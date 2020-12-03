ValuEngine Downgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Hold

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,715 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

