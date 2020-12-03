ValuEngine Downgrades O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Strong Sell

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OI. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $108,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.