ValuEngine Downgrades Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Hold

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.