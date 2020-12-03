ValuEngine Downgrades Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Hold

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PACB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

PACB opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,942,365 shares of company stock worth $28,554,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

