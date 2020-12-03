ValuEngine Downgrades Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Sell

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PATK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $69.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,156 shares of company stock worth $344,880. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.