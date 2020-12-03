ValuEngine Downgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Strong Sell

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE PBI opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $990.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 3.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $133,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

