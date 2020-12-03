ValuEngine Downgrades PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to Hold

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLXP. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 4.32. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 264,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,971.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 461,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,805.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

