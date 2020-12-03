ValuEngine Lowers OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Hold

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $802.15 million, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.78. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

