ValuEngine Upgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Hold

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE:LTC opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LTC Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in LTC Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

