ValuEngine Upgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to “Sell”

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $259.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.57. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

