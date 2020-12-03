ValuEngine Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
NNN stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.62. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87.
In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
