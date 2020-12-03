ValuEngine Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NNN stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.62. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

