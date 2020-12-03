ValuEngine Upgrades Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) to “Hold”

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

In other news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $49,514.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $91,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 759 shares of company stock worth $18,731 and have sold 6,362 shares worth $155,413. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

