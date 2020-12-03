ValuEngine Upgrades Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Sell

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,894 shares of company stock worth $65,327. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 52.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,613,000 after buying an additional 5,547,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,585,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,025,000 after buying an additional 1,303,927 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after buying an additional 679,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 1,409,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.