ValuEngine Upgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Hold

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.