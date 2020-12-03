ValuEngine Upgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Sell

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ORN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

NYSE ORN opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 895,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

