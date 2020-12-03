ValuEngine Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Sell

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

PGRE stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.98. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

