ValuEngine Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Sell

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.
PGRE stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.98. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
