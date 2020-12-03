ValuEngine Upgrades Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Hold

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of PKBK opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

