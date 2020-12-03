ValuEngine Upgrades Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) to “Hold”

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PBHC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

