ValuEngine Upgrades PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to “Sell”

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $299.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

