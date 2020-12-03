ValuEngine Upgrades Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) to Hold

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Pioneer Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 355,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

