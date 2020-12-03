ValuEngine Upgrades Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) to Hold

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Pioneer Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.
Shares of Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
