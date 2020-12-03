Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus cut Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

VTR stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after purchasing an additional 631,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 126.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 700.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

