Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $515.00

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 514 ($6.72), with a volume of 26154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501 ($6.55).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 467.71 ($6.11).

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 440.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

