Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of WDR opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

