Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $250.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.68.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $217.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,399 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

