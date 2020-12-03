Wells Fargo & Company Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $129.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $143.00 on Monday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,563,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,609,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,605 shares of company stock valued at $46,864,007. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

