West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WST stock opened at $275.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

