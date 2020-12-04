$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.01). Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,472 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,214,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,512,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,726,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

